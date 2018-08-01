Temperatures trend below normal as widespread rain continues

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Tropical moisture continues to stream across the Deep South as a stationary front blocks its flow westward.

Scattered showers and storms will develop again Wednesday as a southerly wind brings more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico over Middle Georgia.

- Advertisement -

The chance for rain lasts all day Wednesday, highest chances in the morning and afternoon.

More widespread rain and dense cloud cover will result in lower temperatures through the weekend.

Related Article: Wednesday Severe Weather Threat Shifts Northwest of Middle Georgia

Normally, Macon should have high temperatures in the low 90’s, but high temperatures will stay in the low-mid 80’s by the end of the work week.

There will be lower rain chances and some sunshine this weekend. Temperatures will return to the low-mid 90’s by Monday, August 6.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy on Facebook and Twitter for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch her forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).