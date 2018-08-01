Paul Manafort trial blog: Trump's former campaign chairman faces jury

The ninth witness brought to the stand by the government was Doug DeLuca, another contractor who performed work on Andrea Manafort’s Arlington home. The work included exterior design, an outside kitchen with soapstone countertops, a living room and a pergola. DeLuca’s firm, Federal Construction Company LLC, was paid $104,424 by Paul Manafort. - Advertisement - DeLuca told attorney Brandon Van Grack that he was subpoenaed for documents related to his business with Manafort, including emails, sketches, photos of progress and completion, and bank statements. It was established through an email brought into evidence that DeLuca would handle design with Andrea, and matters of construction and budget with Paul. In one agonizing moment, Van Grack asked DeLuca what a “pergola” is. DeLuca took Van Grack to task, offering a lengthy explanation, including specific details about the wisteria vining up the wood to create natural shade. Judge Ellis interjected, asking Van Grack the “virtue” of “having a witness describe in exquisite detail” this aspect of the work. “You’re done. Move on,” Ellis said. Manafort paid Federal Construction via wire from an entity called Lucicle Consultants Ltd — not to be confused with Lucille LLC, the entity that purchased Andrea Manafort’s home — and Pompolo Ltd. DeLuca said he had no knowledge of the origins of these companies. Again appearing to try to head off the defense’s strategy, Van Grack asked DeLuca if he’d ever met or spoken with Rick Gates, or if he’d received payment from him. DeLuca said he not to all of these questions. In his cross examination, defense lawyer Jay Nanavati’s asked DeLuca if Manafort ever said this would be a business project (“No”), if he ever said the house would be used for anyone other than Andrea (“No”) and if he’d ever heard of Lucille or Lucicle except through Paul Manafort (again, “No”).

Stephen Jacobson testified that his company, SP&C, worked for Paul Manafort beginning in 2001 and billed $3.2 million for work on at least five of his homes — including one in Trump Tower. Prosecutor Greg Andres asked Jacobson how he received payment on Manafort’s invoices. Jacobson said that the bills were mostly paid by international wire transfer. Prosecutors showed records of international wire transfers from banks in Cyprus to SP&C that Jacobson said matched outstanding invoices for work done at Manafort’s properties. Andres entered into evidence an invoice that purported to be from SP&C to a company named Global Endeavours, but Jacobson said he did not recognize it. The balance matched a $75,000 payment from Cyprus to SP&C from two days earlier in November 2013. The prosecution was implying that something is suspicious about this invoice but haven’t yet expanded any further. Earlier in the day, the manager at a luxury New York menswear shop said that he didn’t recognize a different misspelled invoice. Upon cross-examination, defense attorney Jay Nanavati asked Jacobson to describe Manafort’s demeanor. “Tough but fair,” Jacobson said. Jacobson testified that after Manafort handed off bill paying to a woman named Heather, the bills were paid in a more timely fashion. Next on the stand: Douglas DeLuca, a builder.

The seventh witness the government called to the stand was Wayne Holland, a retired Army lieutenant colonel turned contractor and real estate agent, and who is a neighbor of Manafort’s. Holland called Manafort a “very close friend” for over 30 years. When asked if he knew what Manafort had done for a living, Holland said he knew he was a successful lobbyist. Holland was an agent for Manafort’s daughter Andrea when she purchased a $1.89 million house in Arlington, Virginia, in 2012. Holland told the jury that Manafort told him to “go for it” and offer the full asking price. He said the money deposit for the home came from Andrea, and Manafort paid the rest. He said it was a cash offer. Holland didn’t have a sense of where geographically the money came from. Prosecutor Uzo Asonye presented an email from Paul Manafort to Holland regarding the purchasing property. The email said: “1.9 million should be in your escrow account tomorrow morning. It is coming from Lucille LLC.” Holland did not know what Lucille LLC was, and didn’t inquire as that was beyond his job requirements as the buyer’s realtor. He said Manafort did not say where the wire was coming from. When asked about Rick Gates, Holland stated he was familiar with him in regards to his involvement in the news, but he was not involved in home purchase. Defense attorney Jay Nanavati reiterated in cross examination that Holland didn’t know and didn’t need to know Lucille, as it was a matter for the seller. He asked finally, “Is Paul Manafort one of the nicest neighbors you’ve had?”

Prosecutor Uzo Asonye told Judge Ellis that the prosecution is moving “ahead of schedule,” and that he anticipates the government will rest its case next week. He did not specify a more specific time frame.

The CFO of a Beverly Hills store that has called itself “the most expensive store” testified that Paul Manafort was a good customer. Ron Wall of House of Bijan, Wednesday’s fourth witness, said most customers paid by card or check, but some paid by wire transfer. Prosecutor Greg Andres showed Wall a series of invoices dating from 2010 through 2012 totaling $334,325, all of which were paid through wire transfers from banks that originated in Cyprus. Between Alan Couture of New York and Bijan Couture, so far on Wednesday the government has produced invoices for some $1.26 million worth of clothes that it says Manafort purchased between the years 2010 and 2014. In defense attorney Jay Nanavati’s cross examination, he pointed out to the jury that Wall had never met Manafort, had not been a sales person for Bijan or in a “customer-facing” position, and did not interact with Manafort. He was also quick to reiterate that other clients at Bijan also paid through wire transfers. Another witness, Daniel Opsut of Mercedes-Benz of Alexandria, testified that Manafort had paid for a new Mercedes with money from Cyprus. Opsut said that in October 2012, Paul and Kathleen Manafort bought a new 2013 SL 550, list price $123,000, by trading in two other cars and covering the remaining $62,750 with a payment from Cyprus Popular Bank.

The prosecution’s first witness after lunch break, 29-year-old Maximilian Katzman, told the jury that Paul Manafort was one of his luxury menswear shop’s best customers, and the only one who paid through international wire transfer. An exhibit prepared by the FBI using banking records from Katzman’s New York City store, Alan Couture, showed that Manafort had spent more than $825,000 on suits and other clothes from the store between 2011 and 2014. Judge T.S. Ellis then warned prosecutors they were spending too much time on the price of the suits. “The government doesn’t want to prosecute someone for wearing nice clothes,” Ellis said. He told them to focus instead on how the invoices were paid. Records from HSBC showed that funds from Cyprus were used to pay invoices. Katzman also testified that Manafort had emailed him saying that these funds were coming. Katzman also testified that he only contacted Rick Gates, Manafort’s business partner, about invoices when he couldn’t get in touch with Manafort. “I believe he is Mr. Manafort’s assistant,” Katzman said. Gates worked for Manafort’s consultancy, Davis Manafort, and also worked with Manafort on the Trump presidential campaign. Prosecutors asked Katzman to look at what appeared to be an invoice from “Alan Corture,” a misspelling of the firm’s name. Katzman said he had never seen the document before. Upon cross-examination, defense attorney Jay Nanavati asked Katzman if he was aware of Gates’ level of education and spelling ability. He said he wasn’t. Next up on the stand: another luxury menswear shop owner, Ronald Wall.

On Tuesday, the first day of Paul Manafort’s trial, prosecutors revealed the defendant owned a $15,000 suit made from ostrich. On Wednesday, just before the court broke for lunch, FBI agent Matthew Mikuska testified that Manafort had “closets full” of suits, and prosecutors presented invoices for bespoke suits totaling $66,000. Judge T.S. Ellis didn’t permit photos of the suits to be entered into evidence, and struggled to pronounce the name of Manafort’s high-end tailors. “If it doesn’t say Men’s Wearhouse,” said Ellis, “I don’t buy it.” The prosecution presented two invoices for custom suits from Alan Couture nearing $66,000, as well as invoices for $160,000 in silk rugs. The judge read aloud a stipulation stating that offshore funds were wired to the Virginia rug vendor to pay for them.

Manafort’s trial has, of course, not escaped the attention of President Donald Trump, who asked in a tweet who was treated worse: the legendary gangster Alphonse “Al” Capone or Paul Manafort. This tweet came shortly after Trump called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to “stop this Rigged Witch Hunt Right now.”

In a lengthy romp through the documents seized at Manafort’s apartment, Judge T.S. Ellis became impatient with prosecutor Uzo Asonye’s questioning of FBI Special Agent Matthew Mikuska. Asonye introduced exhibit 372, which was an agenda from Rick Gates, Paul Manafort’s business partner, dated March 21, 2013. Ellis asked Asonye why the prosecutors were asking the witness about that if the government is going to call Gates as a witness. Asonye replied, “He may testify in this case, he may not testify.” The judge said that was news to him and to about 50 reporters “who ran out of here like rats on a sinking ship.” Asonye backtracked, saying it’s not to suggest that prosecutors will not call Gates. “If I need to shorten the case I will,” he said. “We evaluate each witness by what the case needs.” Ellis said, “Yes, but you know by and large which witnesses you intend to call. If you’re going to call Mr. Gates, this is a waste of time. Remember I said that.” Gates worked on the 2016 Trump campaign as deputy to Manafort, the campaign’s chair, and then stayed with the campaign after Manafort left in August. Gates was indicted as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. He pleaded guilty to making false statements and conspiracy and has agreed to cooperate with Mueller’s probe.

The prosecution called its second and third witnesses Wednesday morning, political strategist Daniel Rabin and FBI Special Agent Matthew Mikuska. As with the first witness, political consultant Tad Devine, the prosecution used Rabin to establish the kind of work Manafort was doing in Ukraine. Rabin worked with Manafort for candidate Viktor Yanukovych. Prosecutor Greg Andres asked Rabin about Manafort’s relationship with Manafort’s business partner Rick Gates, who has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and agreed to cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Rabin said that while Manafort worked on overall political strategy, Gates handled the business and logistical side of the firm. Rick worked for Paul, Rabin said. He was the gatekeeper. Defense attorney Richard Westling cross-examined Rabin, asking about Manafort’s work ethic and reputation. After Rabin, Mikuska took the stand. Mikuska was the seizing agent when the FBI raided Manafort’s Virginia apartment on August 14, 2017. Mikuska said he and an FBI team entered the apartment with a key after knocking several times. Manafort was inside the apartment at the time they entered. Mikuska described the apartment as a large “luxury unit.” Prosecutor Uzo Asonye brought forth into evidence a series of documents that were seized in the raid. These documents included loan agreements, loan applications, and home improvement invoices on several of Manafort’s homes, including those in Brooklyn, Manhattan, the Hamptons and in Florida. The documents all had Paul Manafort’s name, except one document confirming forgiveness of debt, which listed Davis Manafort LLC.

Before the jury was even called into the courtroom this morning, Judge T.S. Ellis had some opinions to tell the court. First, he expressed some impatience with the prosecution spending considerable time establishing the fact that Paul Manafort did extensive work in Ukraine. Tad Devine, the government’s first witness yesterday, filled that purpose, as Daniel Rabin, the government’s second witness who is next to take the stand, is intended to do today. But the judge took particular offense to the term “oligarch,” which prosecutor Greg Andres used yesterday in reference to those financing Viktor Yanukovych’s campaign. Ever the traditionalist, Ellis referred to the definition of “oligarchy,” where power resides in a select few. “I suppose high schools are oligarchies in that sense,” Ellis said. He said that use of the term “oligarch” implies Manafort is consorting with criminals, and there will be no evidence presented to the court about them. “The only thing we know is that they have a lot of money.” So do George Soros and the Koch brothers, he added, but they wouldn’t be referred to as “oligarchs.” He added that the term has taken on a “pejorative” connotation. Andres tried to counter, but Ellis told him to “find another term to use” and suggested “he financed it.” He told Andres he could submit a brief explaining why he needs to use the word, which Andres indicated he would do. “Nobody would refer to the principal of a high school as an oligarch,” but it could fit the definition, Ellis said.

The prosecution’s first witness was Tad Devine, a well-known Democratic strategist who worked for Manafort in Ukraine. The prosecution used him to explain to the jury the ins and outs of how Manafort was running a team of consultants working for Ukraine’s Party of Regions, a political party that was backed by Russian-leaning oligarchs. On cross examination, Manafort’s lawyers got Devine to make clear that he respects the work that Manafort did running campaigns in Ukraine. Devine didn’t want to talk on his way out after his testimony, but he told NBC News this: “Paul deserves a fair trial, and I tried to assist in that.” And that’s all for Day 1.

The prosecution’s Uzo Asonye also said Manafort paid his tax preparers $10,000 every year. They would ask him in writing if he had foreign bank accounts. “Every year he lied,” Asonye said. “Then he lied to the IRS,” thus falsifying his tax returns. Asonye said Manafort funneled millions from foreign accounts to pay vendors in the U.S., including $21,000 for a watch and $15,000 for a jacket made from ostrich. Asonye told the jury that Manafort hired a bookkeeper for $100,000 per year to pay his bills and prepare his financial statements, only to mislead her too. Asonye called Manafort “shrewd,” bringing money into his accounts because he knew if he didn’t show any income, the government would get suspicious. “Garbage in, garbage out,” Asonye said. Asonye then turned to Manafort’s loans, saying the jury will see income falsely called loans — as his lenders were his shell companies in Cyprus — where no collateral was ever put down, no interest payments were required, and he never made a single loan payment. When funds dried up from Manafort’s “golden goose,” former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych, Asonye said, Manafort applied for tens of millions in loans. He said he lied about his income and debt to qualify for huge loans. In 2015, he declared his consulting firm, DMP, had zero income and zero profits. Asonye summed up his statement saying that Manafort submitted multiple false loan apps and used his associates to commit fraud to keep his own hands clean. Asonye closed his opening statement by saying he will show the jury that Manafort lied to his bookkeeper, lied to the IRS and lied to financial institutions — that he “orchestrated these crimes” and committed bank fraud.

U.S. assistant attorney Uzo Asonye presented the government’s opening statement to the jury, attempting to paint Manafort as someone who felt he was above the law, flagrantly spending money while illegally hiding his wealth overseas. Asonye chronicled Manafort’s lavish lifestyle, from his expensive furnishings to his pricey clothes. Judge Ellis interjected by stating that having money is not a crime and suggesting that Asonye use the phrase “the evidence will show” as he laid out his argument. Asonye took note and implemented the phrase generously, but observed that while it “isn’t a crime to have a lot of money,” it is a crime to not pay your taxes — which Manafort is accused of. Asonye said evidence will show that Manafort knowingly filed false tax returns, lied to defend his income, and committed bank fraud, and that he lied about his property, his debts, his net worth, his income and where he was living to maintain his lifestyle. Asonye said Manafort lied to the IRS from 2010-2014, ordered fake documents and had others produce them for him. Asonye said the government will present emails, showing people “springing to action” on Manafort’s behalf. He said the “evidence will show they all understood he was breaking the law.” “The evidence will show he placed himself and his money above the law,” Asonye said.

In the defense’s opening statements, a Manafort lawyer told the jury that “He’s here because of one man: Rick Gates.” The defense says Manafort placed his trust in Gates to handle the lobbying firm’s operational and financial matters. But, defense lawyer Thomas Zehnle said, Gates was “embezzling millions” from the firm and failing to report it on his taxes. Zehnle said Manafort did not set up foreign bank accounts, but that it was done by the Ukrainians who employed him because they didn’t want it known which candidates they were supporting in Ukrainian elections. Zehnle also said Manafort was never audited by the IRS, indicating that they never suggested any wrongdoing. And he said in 2014, Manafort was interviewed by the FBI and DOJ lawyers about his company’s work for Ukraine, and no charges ever came of it.

The prosecution’s opening statement told a story of greed and lies — and they said they had two dozen witnesses and hundreds of documents to prove it. The defense sought to blame Manafort’s former business partner Rick Gates, portraying him as a star witness who cut a deal to save himself. They also argued that Manafort didn’t “willfully” cheat on his taxes — he relied on employees. Manafort’s lawyer portrayed him as an esteemed political consultant who helped elect presidents, but no mention of Donald Trump.

Judge T.S. Ellis wasted no time selecting the jury — the process, which can sometimes weeks, was wrapped up in about four hours. Of the 12 jurors, eight are white. There are six men and six women. There are four alternate jurors, three of which are women. Prospective jurors who told the court that they knew people who worked for the Department of Justice were not seated. Manafort seemed to play an active part in helping his defense select the jury. He wore reading glasses and pored over binders of documents with his counsel while they were selecting which prospective jurors to dismiss. He wore a black, finely pinstriped suit. His hair is grayer today than when he was indicted earlier this year. He is wearing two devices that appear to be hearing aids.