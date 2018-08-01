Nichiha invests $120 million in Macon-Bibb County, brings 74 new jobs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A worldwide manufacturer of fiber cement products is set to expand in Macon-Bibb County.

Wednesday morning, Governor Nathan Deal announced in a news release, that Nichiha Corporation will invest $120 million in an expansion of its manufacturing facility in Macon-Bibb county. This expansion will also brings 74 jobs in management and operations.

“By expanding operations in Macon-Bibb County, the company will utilize our strategic manufacturing resources and continue to hire from our deep talent pool to build upon its success in the Southeastern market and beyond,” said Deal. “We appreciate Nichiha’s investment in Macon-Bibb County and look forward to the company’s future growth and success in Georgia.”

Nichiha is headquartered in Japan and has 13 facilities around the world. The company specializes in fiber cement products designed for interior and exterior, commercial and residential buildings.

“Georgia has been our home for more than 20 years and we’ve had a presence in Macon for 11 years,” said Yoichi Ichimura, CEO of Nichiha. “The success we’ve had in the U.S. market, particularly in the southeastern region of the country, has been particularly gratifying. We are so pleased to be expanding our manufacturing in Macon and creating more jobs and economic benefits for the area. We look forward to many years of mutual success.”

Nichiha opened the Macon plant in 2008. It was its first U.S. manufacturing facility.

“To say we’re excited about Nichiha growing its employment opportunities by three quarters and adding nearly $3 million to the local payroll is an understatement,” said Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority Chairman Robert E. Fountain Jr.