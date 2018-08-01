Ingram Pye rolls out the red carpet for students on the first day of school

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It was an exciting first day of school for students at Ingram Pye Elementary in Macon.

“We just want this to be our best year ever,” said Principal Danielle Howard.

School officials rolled out the red carpet this morning.

“The red carpet always signifies glamour, famous super stars and if we really want our students to think that way then we have to treat them like they’re special,” she told 41NBC.

Kids and parents got the ‘VIP’ treatment while faculty and staff cheered them on as they walked inside the school building.

“You are a VIP, you’re an important person, and you’re a victory in progress if you think about our school district,” Howard explained.

They also had a little help crossing the street from two of Bibb County’s other ‘VIPs’.

“Peddy and Pedora are here this morning. They’ve been walking students down the walkway inside the actual entrance of the school,” said Pedestrian Safety Review Board member Violet Poe.

The county’s two safety mascot’s were there reminding students and parents to cross with caution.

“It’s just good to see all the parents walking the students to the building, holding their hands, promoting the cross walk and they are excited to be getting the wrist bands we’re passing out,” Pedora said.

At the same time, the two helped students make their grand entrance.

“This is an anxious time but hopefully we helped shake off some of those jitters from being excited,” Howard added.

She says they’re trying to make the red carpet roll out a tradition at Ingram Pye. This is the second year in a row they’ve done it.