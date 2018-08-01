Gourmet Goody Box hosts Blues & BBQ event

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A vegan restaurant in Macon is celebrating its new location with music and food.

Gourmet Goody Box is hosting a Blues & BBQ August 12th at its newest location. The vegan restaurant moved to the Macon State Farmer’s Market in May. It originally ran just out of a food truck.

Now, the restaurant is open at 2055 Eisenhower Parkway Wednesday through Friday, and Sunday. The food truck is also running at different locations.

The Blues & BBQ event will have live music and 100% vegan barbecue.