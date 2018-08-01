Buying DQ Blizzards will benefit Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health

$1 from each Blizzard will go towards local children's hospitals.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Buying sweet treat is also helping a good cause. Thursday, August 2nd buying a Blizzard treat at participating central Georgia Dairy Queens Miracle Treat Day, will benefit Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

At least $1 per Blizzard purchased nationwide on Thursday will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Donations will remain local and will benefit local patients by funding critical treatments, health services and pediatric medical equipment.