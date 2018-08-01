ACCG addresses statewide mental health issues at a summit in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia County Association wants to help break the stigma surrounding mental health by talking about it.
The group held a summit on Wednesday for county and city officials from across the state including law enforcement and members of the medical community.
The meeting took place at Goodwill’s Anderson Conference Center in Macon.
Speakers addressed solutions to a growing drug problem and the lack of local government services available for people suffering from mental issues.
“This is a problem for every county in the state of Georgia. As an association, we have created a mental health standing committee to move this issue forward to find one little way at a time to make things better for those who have mental health and opioid problems,” said District 4 Baldwin County Commissioner Henry Craig.
He believes it’s time for officials to start treating mental health issues like any other illness–rather than turning to the criminal justice system.