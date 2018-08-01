Obama endorses Abrams in Georgia Governor race

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Today, former President Barack Obama endorsed Stacey Abrams in the race to replace Governor Nathan Deal.

President Obama made the announcement along with several nationwide endorsements, including Sarah Riggs Amico for Lieutenant Governor.

He praised Abrams in a statement saying she was “not running a campaign built on division or distraction.” Obama called the group a “wide and impressive array” of candidates.

President Donald Trump previously announced that he is backing Abrams’ opponent, Republican Brian Kemp.