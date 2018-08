ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man on the FBI’s top ten most wanted fugitive list was arrested in Georgia.

Antwan Mims was arrested Tuesday in College Park. He was wanted for the murders of two men that happened at a house party in Michigan.

Mims is charged with two counts of first-degree pre-meditated murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and two felony weapons counts.