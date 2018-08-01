Wild Adventures Theme Park offering reward for missing bee statue

VALDOSTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Wild Adventures Theme Park is offering a reward for the return of a missing bee statue.

The over-sized bee, known as Dwayne “The Bee” Johnson, was taken from a billboard on I-75 last week. It was part of the billboard near Lake Park, advertising the new MegaBugs! Adventure Encounters Attraction.

Right now, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for clues that could lead them to the bee-bandits. Official’s moved Dwayne’s companion, Bee-yonce, from another billboard and placed her at the hive for her safety.

Megabugs! is only here for the rest of this year, so we hope that Dwayne can be reunited with the rest of his colony,” says Adam Floyd, Public Relations Manager.

Wild Adventures is offering two Gold Season Passes to the individual who provides information that leads to the safe return of Dwayne.

Call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 229-671-2950, if you can help with this investigation.