More rain and cooler temperatures are on the way for Middle Georgia

Good evening,

Another day of rain for much of Middle Georgia, but still some big discrepancies between the haves and have nots. Laurens County saw a few areas with over 2″ of rain estimated over a few hours .



More rain showers are expected overnight and into Wednesday morning. Expect patchy fog across Middle Georgia, especially in places that saw rain today. So grab the rain jackets for the kids as many make their way back to school tomorrow.



The same system is in place across the southeast as we have seen for much of the week with tropical moisture being ushered in and bringing more storm chances through the afternoon. The good news is that cooler temperatures will be hanging around through the week with highs mainly in the lower 80’s.



Due to the tropical moisture and slow moving storms, heavy rain is expected through the end of the week with most of Georgia expecting anywhere from 2-4″ of rainfall through the week.



Be sure to grab the umbrella or rain jacket as you head out the rest of the week.