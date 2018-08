The House of Shekinah Glory is hosting its Back-2-School Bash on Saturday, August 4th from 12PM-4PM.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A church in Macon is hosting a back to school event this weekend.

There will be book bags filled with school supplies, activities for the kids, food and music.

There will also be school shirts, shoes and clothes.

The church is located at 3752 Eisenhower Parkway.