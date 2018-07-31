Jury finds a drug kingpin from Baldwin Co. guilty for over two-dozen drug-related charges, 125 years in prison

38-year-old Delma Goddard, also known as "Shug" or "Big Hxmie," will face 125 years in prison, without parole.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – A Baldwin County drug kingpin faces 125 years in prison, without parole. And 15 others are facing various charges as well.

A jury found 38-year-old Delma Goddard, also known as “Shug” or “Big Hxmie,” (Big Homie) guilty of more than two dozen drug-related charges.

U.S Attorney for the Middle Georgia District Charles Peeler says Goddard is a member of the Nine-Deuce gang in Baldwin County, responsible for several assaults. He also has multiple illegal gun charges.

“These types of investigations are going on throughout Middle Georgia, focusing on gang activity, focusing on the drug trade, and focusing on getting firearms out of the hands of convicted felons and those who seek to use firearms in connection with the drug trade,” Peeler said.

He adds, the 15 others arrested are also members of the Nine-Deuce gang.

According to Peeler, the investigation helped get 17 weapons and more than 30 ounces of crack, meth and heroin off Milledgeville streets.