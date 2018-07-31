Coach’s Corner: Dexter Copeland, Macon County Bulldogs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It has been a very productive three seasons for Dexter Copeland and the Macon County Bulldogs, with an eye on keeping that good fortune going for the fourth.

The Bulldogs finished 8-4 in 2017 with a first round playoff victory over Pelham to cap it off. However, there will be quite some turnover heading into 2018, as 21 seniors have graduated off of last year’s team.

The four returning members on offense are all offensive lineman, so that means a whole new set of skill players for a team that averaged 33 points-per-game last season.

There will be three returning starters for the defense, which allowed 20 points-per-game.

The Bulldogs will compete in Region 4-A with Crawford, Dooly, Hawkinsville, Schley, and Taylor County.

First game will be August 17th at Pelham. First home game will be August 31st against Southwest.