Bibb Co. Deputies Respond to Bomb Threat at Restaurant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are working to confirm who called in a bomb threat to a Macon restaurant.

Deputies responded to the Texas Roadhouse at 5080 Riverside Drive just after 7:30PM Tuesday. Deputies say the caller stated there was a bomb in the building. Deputies cleared employees and customers from the building as the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Disposal Unit checked the building. The unit determined that Texas Roadhouse was safe, and they found no device in the building.

Everyone was allowed to re-enter the building just before 9:30p.m.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are actively working the case to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.