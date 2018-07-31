Back-to-school event happening this weekend in honor of Forsyth man

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There’s another opportunity for you to get free school supplies, if you haven’t been able to get out to one of the many drives in Middle Georgia.

The family of James “Kip” Evans is hosting the event, “Many Blessings in a Bookbag,” this weekend.

Evans worked for the Water Department in Forsyth. He was killed in an accident back in 2015.

“Kip loved his community and his job. This is an awesome opportunity to give back to the youth of our community in his memory,” says Dana Smith, a relative of Evans.

The event is happening Saturday from 1 PM until 4 PM at Kynette Park.

You can expect food, drinks, and entertainment featuring DJ Ron, and the Dazzling Divas of Macon.

For more information, call 409-777-1612.