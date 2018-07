Schools have fire drills, tornado drills and now Twiggs County School District and the sheriff's department are adding active shooter drills.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Twiggs County Sheriff’s Department and the school district practiced an active shooter situation.

Deputies shot blanks and rubber bullets to make it as real as possible, if the situation were to ever occur. School faculty practiced the school’s protocol and then the deputies and teachers practiced how they’d need to work together to make sure every one stayed safe.

- Advertisement -

More tonight at 6 on the importance of this drill.