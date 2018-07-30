Rain is here to stay for the week in Middle Georgia

Good evening,

Heavy rain fell in parts of Middle Georgia this afternoon as storms popped up along a line from Wrightsville to Butler.



Some areas saw over 3″ of rain in just a few hours. Expect more rain events like this through the rest of the week as storm chances appear through the next 7 days.



High pressure off the east coast continues to help send tropical moisture into the area through much of the rest of the week. This will help keep storms in the forecast, but also very heavy rain.



The good news that comes with this, is that cooler temperatures will prevail through the week, with some areas topping out in the upper 70’s on Wednesday.



Keep the umbrellas handy through the week and keep an eye on areas that are flood prone, because we are expecting anywhere from 3-4″ of rain through the rest of the week.