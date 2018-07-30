Police investigating robbery outside Zaxby’s in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Police are investigating a robbery that happened outside a Zaxby’s.

Police say the restaurant on Warren Drive was closed at the time of Monday’s robbery. It happened around 9:30 AM.

- Advertisement -

The robber, wearing all black with their face covered, was able to get away with an unknown amount of money.

No one was hurt during the crime.

If you can help police with this investigation, call 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.