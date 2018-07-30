Man shot while walking down Montpelier Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was shot early Monday morning in Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reported 62-year-old Ira Sheckelford was walking down Montpelier Avenue just after 4:30 am. That’s when deputies say an unknown vehicle drove by, firing shots at Sheckelford.

Sheckelford was treated and released on scene.

No one else was injured. There is no information on the shooter at this time.

If you have any information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.