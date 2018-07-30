Hairlines Salon gives 100 kids free back to school hairstyles and supplies

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new school year for many kids means a new hair-do.

A local hair salon in Macon is making sure students in Bibb County go back to school in style.

Hairlines Salon on New Clinton Road styled hair for 100 kids in the community on Monday–free of charge.

Salon owner Beverly Pitts says she and her husband do their back to school bash every year because looking good means going into the new school year with confidence.

“It’s a confidence builder. In fact, some of the girls come in here and when they go out they’re all smiles, they’re bouncing, they’re just really happy to have received the service. So we love doing what we do,” she told 41NBC.

In addition to free styles, students got free school supplies and lunch. This is the 6th annual back to school bash the salon has hosted.

They partnered with Virginia College’s Cosmetology School and had sponsorships from Coke as well as Avlon hair company.