GBI conducts autopsy on person found in burned car

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) crime lab is trying to confirm the identity of the person found in a burned car Saturday.

Agent Scott Whitley says agents have a “strong idea” of who the victim is, but they want to be positive before releasing the name.

The GBI found a burned car under the Gum Swamp Creek Bridge on Dublin Highway in Dodge County, Saturday morning. The inside of the car was fully burned, with a body inside.

The body was taken to the GBI crime lab in Decatur, with an autopsy scheduled for Monday.

The case is being treated as a homicide.

Check back for updates as the story develops.