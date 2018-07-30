First day of school delayed for Monroe County students

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monroe County students will not return to the classroom until next week.

Instead of starting school Friday August 3rd, students will go return Monday, August 6th.

Spokesperson for the school district, Jackson Daniel, says the change in the schedule is to allow additional time for relocation of the students on the William Hubbard campus of Monroe County Middle School to the Banks Stephens building on Thorton Road.

“The decision to move students and staff out of the William Hubbard building was made on the basis of safety,” said Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman. “Some issues in the building have existed for a number of years, but they have been successfully managed up until now. This summer, with the large amounts of rain at times, the issues have been exacerbated to a point they cannot be managed.”

Teachers went back to school as normal Monday morning. They will have a full week of pre-planning.