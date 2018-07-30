Coach’s Corner: Mike Chastain, Warner Robins Demons

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It was a massive turnaround for the Warner Robins Demons in head coach Mike Chastain’s third year, as it isn’t every season a team goes from 3-8 to 14-1.
That record enabled them to become their region champions, and finished with their best winning percentage since the 2004 state title team.
The high powered offense, led by the Fromm brothers, averaged 34 points-per-game. Quarterback Dylan Fromm has committed to Mercer, while wide receiver Tyler will soon be donning the uniform of the Auburn Tigers.
The defense allowed around 20 points-per-game. Returning players Chris Carson and Trey Franklin will be helped along with transfer Kaleb Thomas.
The Demons will compete in Region 1-5A with Bainbridge, Harris County, Thomas County Central, and Veterans.
First game for Mike Chastain’s team will be August 17th versus Tift County.