Bibb County Deputies looking to identify suspect in Pizza Hut Robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are hoping surveillance video will lead to the arrest of the person who robbed a Pizza Hut.
Deputies say the suspect walked into the location on Spring Street, Saturday afternoon, with a gun and demanded money.
- Advertisement -
After getting an unknown amount of money, the robber was able to get away in a dark color sedan with a trash bag covering the license plate.
No one was hurt.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.