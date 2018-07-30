Bibb County Deputies looking to identify suspect in Pizza Hut Robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are hoping surveillance video will lead to the arrest of the person who robbed a Pizza Hut.

Deputies say the suspect walked into the location on Spring Street, Saturday afternoon, with a gun and demanded money.

After getting an unknown amount of money, the robber was able to get away in a dark color sedan with a trash bag covering the license plate.

No one was hurt.