(41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon teen is encouraging youth to get involved in their communities by starting his own youth engagement consulting firm.

“If we really want to live our dreams out, I think we should start early on,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Meet Jaylan Scott. He’s a recent West Side High School graduate turned political strategist and now entrepreneur–all by the tender age of 18.

“I am the chief operating officer of youth Impact Strategies. It’s a consulting company that we launched last week with Chris Suggs and Terrell Robey,” he told 41NBC.

When he isn’t going to the movies with friends or or doing what normal kids his age love to do, he’s working on building his business.

After the launch of the company last Monday, the title ‘COO’ is now underneath ‘college student’ on his list of accomplishments.

“At Youth Impact Strategies, what we serve to do is provide services so that those organizations, churches, political organizations include young people in their programming,” he explained.

The company’s major purpose is helping businesses, organizations, and political campaigns learn how to interest and appeal the next generation of leaders.

“We have like churches and community organizations that often have programming for young people but don’t include young people in the process of that,” Scott said.

Scott says its aim is also to prepare his young peers to step up.

“With young people, it’s to get them more involved in the community because we’re the future of the country,” he continued.

Motivated by criticism from older adults, he plans to make his mark by giving people his age a voice.

“Just because I’m young, I don’t have the ability to do great things and I don’t have the ability to at least try to do great things,” he said of comments he often receives.

He also wants to show them the obligation they have to give back to their communities.

“That’s my main motive–making sure my generation is accounted for and successful and a that we’re good role models for the next generations to come,” he added.

We asked Jaylan where he saw himself at age 25 and he says he wants to be running his business full time or working at a Fortune 500 company.

He starts classes at Georgia State this upcoming fall and is seeking a degree in Computer Information and Technologies.

Jaylan says they’ve already gotten a few interested clients. If you’re interested in learning more about of YouthImpactStrategies.com click the link.