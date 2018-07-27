Shoplifting Suspect Hits Centerville Police With Car

Centerville Police are looking for the woman they say hit an officer with her car.

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Centerville Police are looking for the woman they say hit an officer with her car.

Police say they saw the woman taking clothes from the Victoria’s Secret at the Galleria Mall Friday.

When officers made contact with the suspect they say she got into her car, put it in reverse, and hit one of the officers.

The suspect is a black female approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with curly black hair, last seen wearing a pink shirt and dark colored flower print. She was driving a white Mercury Milan. that tag number is RHU-5983.

If you can help with this investigation, call police at 953-4222.