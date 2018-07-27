Perry is holding its second “Your City Program”

It gives residence a chance to meet local government and discuss issues.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – The city of Perry is also holding its second “Your City Program.” It’s a bi-weekly meeting that allows community members to learn more about their local government.

The program gives residence a chance to speak with city council about services, programs and activities.

Meetings start September 6th and go through November 29th.

They will take place Thursday nights from 5 to 7:30 at various locations.

To sign up for the program, there is an application that needs to be filled out. You can go here for it.