Harlines Beauty Salon, in Macon, will give out free haircuts Monday July 31st, starting at 7 a.m.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Hairlines Beauty Salon & Boutique knows how important making a great first impression for the beginning of the school year is to kids. They also know how pricey it can be.

So to save families some money and to help kids get ready for their first day, they’re giving away free haircuts Monday, July 31st.

They open their doors at 7 a.m. The salon is at 2515 New Clinton Road in Macon.