Hotter weather ahead this weekend, cool down coming next week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures have trended upwards since mid-week, and it’s only going to get hotter this weekend.

The last weekend of summer before school starts will be a mostly dry, though very hot one.

- Advertisement -

Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-90’s both Saturday and Sunday under a mostly sunny sky with only a small chance for rain.

For those of you trying to squeeze in one last trip before school starts next week, the Georgia coastline will also have pretty nice weather.

Tybee Island, specifically, will see more sunshine Saturday than Sunday. Each day, isolated showers will be possible. The ocean water temperature is about 85 degrees with wave heights around two to three feet.

Rain chances in Middle Georgia will increase heading into the next week, but temperatures will do the opposite.

Don’t forget to send the kids to school with an umbrella Wednesday for showers/storms as they come home.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy on Facebook and Twitter for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch her forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).