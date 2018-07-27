Double the venues and concerts than previous years at Bragg Jam

There are more than 60 acts within almost 20 venues.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – For those looking to jam out this weekend, this may be music to your ears. One of Macon’s biggest summer events kicks-off tonight and the event has even added a second day.

Due to Bragg Jam’s growing demand and attendance, Entertainment Chair Brandon Bish says it’s the first year the event will be two full days. Starting tonight, Bragg Jam’s signature Concert Crawl will be in full swing.

“We’ve always heard is, ‘you guys have so many acts I want to see, I can’t get to them in one day,'” Bish said. “Being able to see the acts that you want to see, that’s a big reason we expanded it to a second day.”

In the past, Bish says its been four venues with 20 performances in just one day. But this year, with the second day added, there are more than 60 acts within 13 venues.

“It’s unusual for a festival to hold as many bands as we do, but with our downtown being the way it is, we just want to bring people down here and we think that’s a great way to do it,” he said.

One of the “somewhat new” venues is The Rookery.

“Being an anchor of downtown, we’re so happy to be involved and so happy to promote Macon music and promote the music scene here in Middle Georgia,” The Rookery Manager Drew Jennings said.

41NBC News says “somewhat new” because The Rookery is actually where Bragg Jam got its start, 20-years ago.

“It’s an honor to say we’re the birth of Bragg Jam because it is one of the greatest community events that we have,” Jennings said. “It celebrates music in Macon and Macon has such a rich music history.”

The restaurant pulled out from the event the past few years. According to Jennings it was because of limited space and more customers so there wasn’t room for a stage. But now, the hiatus is over.

“Now that we have a dedicated stage, we are able to have not only just the Bragg Jam, but music events throughout the year,” Jennings said.

Bragg Jam is tonight and all day tomorrow. Tonight, it will still cost to park downtown until 8. But tomorrow it will be free.

There’s also shuttles available. There are some street closures downtown.

You can click here for the lineups, street closure and parking information.