Coach’s Corner: Roger Holmes, Dublin Fighting Irish

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Last season, the Dublin Fighting Irish finished with a 7-5 record, and thrashed Harlem in the first round 42-0.

For his 17th season, Coach Roger Holmes is hoping to go even further than that, not satisfied with this first playoff win since 2011.

Eight back will return to an Irish offense that averaged over 28 points a game. That includes quarterback Rodrigues Martin.

Eight back will be back on the defense, as well. That defense will be anchored by 6’5″, 215 lbs. Steven Linton.

Dublin will compete in Region 3-2A with Bleckley, Dodge, East Laurens, Northeast, Southwest, and Washington County.

First game will be on August 17th versus Emanuel County Institute (ECI).