MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Baldwin County School District is preparing its staff to help students and breaking a state record at the same time.

“It’s important to us to have everyone trained. We should be the largest training in the state of Georgia,” said Deputy Superintendent Matt Wark.

- Advertisement -

That means move over Monroe County Schools. Baldwin County is now the leader in the number of people training to “stop the bleed”.

“We are training every staff member in our district. The state record I believe is only 400 and I believe we beat that just in our morning training,” Wark explained.

It’s a nationwide campaign.

“Funding from this comes through our legislature in Georgia and bit was based off the exact scenarios that are happening around the nation,” said Joseph Phillips of Milledgeville’s Air Evac Life Team.

The goal is training anyone who participates on how to provide immediate medical attention for excessive blood loss.

“Incidents where emergency help is on the way but it’s going to take several minutes to arrive,” said Navicent Health’s Shane Byous.

One of the techniques that Baldwin County School Officials and employees learned was how to apply a tourniquet in less than 20 seconds. It’s a lot harder than it looks but not impossible for school officials here.

“From bus drivers to maintenance to teachers to administrators and cafeteria workers…it’s important to us because you never know where you may be in the time of an emergency,” Wark said.

Whether it’s the threat of a mass shooting or a simple accident, they want all employees ready to respond and ready to stop the bleed for any student who’s in need.

“(With) the majority of traumatic injuries that result in death, the death is directly caused by loss of blood,” Phillips told 41NBC.

During the training, staff members learned that it only takes 3-5 minutes for a person to die from excessive blood loss.

Baldwin County School District held two training sessions today.