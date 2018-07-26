More sunshine in Middle Georgia results in higher temperatures

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Drier air continues to sit across north and middle Georgia resulting in only isolated showers this evening.

Another frontal boundary will move into the state Friday, but it will weaken and eventually stall on its way to Middle Georgia.

Isolated showers will remain in the forecast through the weekend, but most locations will stay dry for the next few days.

With more sunshine expected across Middle Georgia, temperatures will trend upwards into the low-mid 90’s.

Rain activity will pick up early next week with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely through mid-week.

More clouds and higher rain chances will drop temperatures next week back into the 80’s.

