Perry’s new splash pad is one part of $6-million revitalization project

The splash pad is a first of its kind for the city of Perry.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – The city of Perry has a new place residence can go to beat the Middle Georgia heat.

“It’s awesome, so much fun. This is way better than sitting at home not doing anything,” kids at the splash pad said.

- Advertisement -

Kids are really soaking up the fun at Perry’s new splash pad, at Creekwood Park.

“Perry is a quiet, little town that sometimes goes unnoticed, but people are finally noticing,” Perry Mayor Jimmy Faircloth Jr. said.

The splash pad is the first of its kind in the city. It’s even drawing in some families from neighboring cities.

“Hopefully, this will influence Warner Robins to build one of these in their parks,” Jessica Bermudez said.

The splash pad was once a former pool.

“The problem was, it was very old, didn’t have a drain at the bottom and we could only operate it 35 days a year and cost $40,000 a year for those 35 days, which made no fiscal sense,” Faircloth said.

The splash pad is a small part to a big $6-million project in Perry to increase the quality of life.

“The things we have been we have been missing is the quality of parks and nature trails and that’s been on our long-range planning for quite some time,” Faircloth said.

Leisure Services Director Kevin Dye says they will be adding more features to the splash pad.

“Bigger play features, like a bigger splash bucket, and other items that look like a playground on water. Opposed to just the pad we have now,” Dye said.

The splash pad is open to the public and free of charge. Hours of operation is 8 a.m- 10 p.m.