Parking meters create more spaces in Downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More parking spaces have become available after new parking meters started running.

It’s been two weeks since the meters went live and residents and business owners are already seeing the impact.

“You can get parking anytime now,” said visitor, Joy Honeycutt.

“You don’t have to circle the block multiple times to find a place to park,” said Dr. Ken Harper, who works downtown.

Parking now has a cost of $1.25 an hour with a 3 hour maximum.

“I think it’s kind of aggravating,” said downtown resident Jaime Jimenez. “I live downtown in Dempsey and when my family wants to come visit me, I don’t think it’s right or fair for them to come pay to park.”

“People are not going to want to come down here and pay and get a ticket,” said Honeycutt.

But some business owners, like Scott Long at Spud Dogs, says the meters are helping.

“People aren’t used to paying things, right? So they have to get used to the adjustment and they have to time it,” said Long.

Long’s only heard one complaint at his restaurant, and it was before the meters were installed.

“It was, ‘I’ve circled the block 3 and a half times at lunch. I have no place to park. I have to go somewhere else,” said Long.

That’s not the case anymore.

“Right now even, you can find a place to park. It hasn’t hurt our customer flow at all,” said Long.

The Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority’s goal, when installing the parking meters, was to control parking.