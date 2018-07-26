Mentor’s Project of Bibb County is set to give away school supplies

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – June O’Neal runs the Mentor’s Project of Bibb County.

She has spent her whole life helping others. Friday, July 27th, 2018, the Mentor’s Project of Bibb County will give away bags with school supplies. The school supplies will be given away at 7 AM at Ballard Hudson Middle School and Miller Middle School.

June O’Neal said, “We want kids to go back to school feeling good and having tools they need to do their work and excel.”

The event will continue until supplies run out.