Lauren Giddings’ killer gets GoFundMe created, page taken down

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The father of confessed killer, Stephen McDaniel, created a GoFundMe page for his son, only to have it removed.

The page looks like it was created July 12, 2018, by his father, Mark McDaniel. It was later removed.

The campaign was set to raise $5,000, but never raised a cent. McDaniel wrote that the money was needed for Stephen’s legal fees. Stephen filed a court order before a judge, which is set for next month.

The GoFundMe also stated Stephen has been separated from his family for 7 years.

Stephen confessed to killing Mercer Law graduate, Lauren Giddings, in the summer of 2011.