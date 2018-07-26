Falcons say Julio Jones will report to camp Thursday

FLOWERY BRANCH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones will report to camp Thursday, according to a team news release.

Jones, who did not report for the team’s offseason workouts or minicamp, has been seeking a restructured contract.

“We have had continued dialogue all offseason with Julio and his representation,” general manager Thomas Dimitroff said in the release. “We have come to an agreement with Julio, and we will address everything in 2019. I appreciate everyone’s hard work and communication on this.”

“This adjustment does not impede us from working on other extensions with other key members of our football team,” Dimitroff continued. “We will continue to work on those contracts going forward.”

The first practice of camp is at 9:20 Friday morning.