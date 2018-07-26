Economic and Community Development Dept. approved for $3 million in federal grants

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County’s Department of Economic and Community Development has gotten the green light to apply for more nearly $3 million in federal grants.

County commissioners approved federal funding for several programs the county offers including the Emergency Solutions Grant, Home program grant and Community Development Block Grant through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

- Advertisement -

The Community Development Block Grant or CDBG for short, provides more than $200,000 to local non-profit organizations and agencies like The Mentor’s Project, Loaves and Fishes and Crisis Line and Safe House to name a few.