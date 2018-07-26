Discover Middle Georgia: Amerson River Park

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Of all the places in Macon, a local park recently won the title of “Best Place to Take Your Kids” from readers of The Telegraph.

Amerson River Park features wide, open space for children to play, including a specially designed playgound that allows special needs and disabled kids to exlore.

While there are plenty of things for your kids to do, the park offers amenities for visitors of all ages.

Sam Kitchens, Director of Macon-Bibb Parks and Beautification says all of the school systems and several senior centers use Amerson River Park.

Kitchens says “[they] use it to bring people out during the week day when it’s not really crowded [so] they can walk the trails and learn about the ecology and the wildlife.”

Amerson River Park showcases close to 200 acres of natural scenery, miles of trails and direct access to the Ocmulgee River.

Coming up Friday on 41NBC News at 6, Kristen Kennedy will highlight all you can do while visiting Amerson River Park as we continue to discover Middle Georgia.