MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This is the seventh season for Brian Nelson of the Mary Persons Bulldogs.

Last season, the Bulldogs finished 11-3 and were the region champions for the third straight year.

Nelson will have nine starters coming back on offense, including quarterback J.T. Hartage and running back Quen Wilson.

There will be seven starters returning on defense including Daniel Lavelle and LaDamian Sands.

First game is August 17th versus Gainesville.