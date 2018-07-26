Cat of the week: Aria

- Advertisement -

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s Cat of the Week is Aria!

Aria is a four year old, medium-long haired, grey and white cat.

Deborah Reddish from Kitty City Cat Rescue says Aria is playful but also loves affection.

Because Aria is out of her “kitten stage,” Reddish suggests a family with older children or an adult adopt the cat.

Aria has received all her shots and has tested negatively for her combo tests. She is a happy and healthy cat who needs to find a permanent home.

If you’re interested in adopting Aria or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.