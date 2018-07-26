3rd suspect arrested in Eastman for murder of rapper XXXTentacion

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A third suspect in connection with the murder of Florida rapper Jahseh Onfroy, known and XXXTentacion, was arrested by Dodge County Sheriffs.

Susan Collins with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Robert Allen was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office, in Fort Lauderdale, PIO Keyla Concepción says detectives received a tip on Allen’s location in Eastman, Georgia.

Dodge County Sheriffs followed up on the lead and found Allen at his sister’s Eastman home and arrested him.

In July, Broward County Grand Jury indicted four suspects, Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome and Allen with first degree murder and armed robbery for the murder of Onfroy.

The U.S Marshalls have since taken Allen back to Florida and is being held for extradition.

Detectives are still searching for Newsome. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Broward’s Crime Stoppers at:

(954)493-TIPS