WRPD To Hold ‘Coffee With A Cop’ August 1

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department is holding Coffee With A Cop on Wednesday, August 1st from 10AM until Noon.

This is your chance to meet with neighbors and police officers to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know your neighborhood.

Miss Black Georgia US Ambassador Ashleigh Montford will be a special guest.

The event is taking place at the Convention and Visitors Bureau at 99 Armed Forces Blvd. North in Warner Robins.

For more information call 478-302-5417 or email jparson@wrga.gov.