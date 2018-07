ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Six Flags over Georgia is celebrating the birth of the second baby ever born at the park.

Health professions helped deliver little Matthew Monday afternoon at the park’s Hurricane Harbor. According to a news release, Matthew’s mother, Crusita, unexpectedly went into labor while visiting the water park with her daughter.

- Advertisement -

The park provided Matthew and Crusita with Diamond Elite Memberships, giving them access to any Six Flags park for life.