Museum of Arts and Sciences to host Mars viewing party

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Some planets are pretty close to Earth right now and the Museum of Arts and Sciences (MAS) wants to help you spot them!

The museum is hosting its Sky Over Macon event this Friday at 8:00 PM inside the planetarium.

This time, for the first time in decades, you will have access to the rooftop to take a closer look at Mars.

“We’re going to take people on the roof of the planetarium and we’re going to have telescopes up there and up there you can see the horizon a lot better than you can than down here where we have all of the trees,” said MAS science curator, Paul Fisher.

Rooftop access is $20 a ticket. You can purchase your ticket by clicking here.