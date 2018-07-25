Macon-Bibb County emergency sirens in need of major repairs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Some of Macon-Bibb County’s emergency sirens have been in place since the ’50’s.

With repairs becoming more and more costly and new emergency alert systems in place, the question of whether they were still worth fixing was brought up during a Macon-Bibb County Commissioners committee meeting on Tuesday.

After some debate, the committee decided to move forward with repairs. Tune in tonight at 6:00 to see what those repairs on 25-50 year old equipment look like and what they’ll cost.