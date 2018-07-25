Heat stays in Middle Georgia as rain chances decrease

Good evening,

We didn’t see many storms this afternoon, but I would venture to guess that many people around Middle Georgia were okay with the dry weather. Isolated storms are in the forecast once again as we head into Thursday.



The “cold front” (mostly just some drier air that will hamper storms) that moved into Georgia today really had no impact on our temperatures as we still made it into the 90’s across Middle Georgia. The sunshine really helped to get those temperatures higher today, than much of the week. By tomorrow 90’s return and look to hang around for a while with just a few chances for showers/storms



We end the week by increasing our rain chances and keeping our high temps in the low 90’s. Expect a few showers that pop up to have heavy rain and frequent lightning.



By next week, even more rain is on the way, but the good news is that we are expecting a big cool down into the mid 80’s.