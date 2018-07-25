GSP troopers issue more than 6,000 citations statewide in July

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia State Patrol Troopers across the state gave out more than 6,000 tickets during the month of July in their enforcement of Operation Southern Shield.

A third of those tickets were issued for speeding–roughly 2,500.

The initiative was an effort started two years ago to try and make road ways safer by targeting reckless driving practices.

“We realize that speed is a contributing factor, one of the main ones in traffic fatalities and traffic wrecks. By slowing people down they have more time top respond and make evasive maneuvers the slower the speed the go,” said Post 44 State Trooper Jason Stone.

Stone says they’ve seen a significant drop in the number of fatal accidents during heavy travel months like July compared to previous years, and he believes Operation:Southern Shield is part of the reason.